4You: 18-year-old celebrates birthday by voting for first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Tuesday night, we brought you the story of a Wichita man who celebrated his 18th birthday by voting for the first time. Gabe Murphy turned 18 on Election Day, Nov. 3.

A Kansas City woman celebrated Election Day casting her 20th presidential ballot. Lillie Mae is 100 years old. She said it’s important to instill in her grandchildren the importance of making your voice heard.

A pair of local grants are helping a local, family-owned grocery store in Conway Springs. The two grants totaled more than $100,000 and will help the owner of Hired Man’s Grocery and Grill with a major cooler and freezer project. Wheatland Electric crews helped to install the new cooler and freezer.

