Ad posted in Wichita newspaper expresses support for Gregg Marshall

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Wednesday, a coalition of Gregg Marshall supporters posted an ad in the Wichita Eagle. A group called “Shockers for Gregg Marshall” created the ad. That group describes itself as a coalition of passionate Wichita State supporters who are proud to have Coach Marshall’s back.

Marshall is under investigation for allegations of verbal and physical abuse. These allegations include punching a former player and choking a former Shocker assistant coach.

The ad says that Wichita State Head mean’s Basketball Coach Marshall “has built pride in the university and taken the team to new heights, all while serving as a mentor to his athletes."

At the bottom of the ad is a list of names who support Marshall. Absent from that list is any player from the teams that played during the seasons the allegations of abuse against Marshall are reported to have happened.

Marshall has denied all abuse allegations against him, both at Wichita State and at Winthrop, where he coached before coming to Wichita. As of Tuesday (Nov. 3), Wichita State University said there still no update on the investigation into Marshall. While that investigation is ongoing, he continues to coach the Shockers.

