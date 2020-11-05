Advertisement

Blue skies and a break from the breeze Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cooler start to the day.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cooler start to the day.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cooler start to the day. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will soar into the 70s this afternoon under a bright, blue sky. The bonus will be a break from the breeze with winds mainly under 10 mph.

The wind will return on Friday and it will be accompanied by more sunshine. Expect another warmer than normal day in the 70s with a few locations in western Kansas topping-out in the lower 80s.

The good news is our weekend will remain warmer than normal with highs generally in the 70s. The bad news is the wind will increase in strength. Gusts on Saturday may go over 40 mph and on Sunday, 50 mph wind gusts are possible.

Our next weather maker will not arrive until early next week. A strong cold front will bring a good chance of rain and storms to south-central Kansas late Monday into Tuesday. However, western Kansas may start wet, then turn white as much colder weather oozes into that part of the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light South. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; mild. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 52.

Sat: High: 72. Low: 54. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 73. Low: 55. Partly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 70. Low: 48. Windy; afternoon showers/storms.

Tue: High: 53. Low: 33. Showers early; clearing/cooler.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 37. Mostly sunny.

