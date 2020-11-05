Chiefs staff member tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A staff member for the Kansas City Chiefs has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas City Chiefs says in a release that it was notified on Thursday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining under the team’s medical care and contact tracing is currently taking place. It said the team is now in the NFL’s Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts.

According to the team, the health and safety of the players, coaches and staff remain its first priority.

The Chiefs said the team will hold practice on Thursday morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed in the afternoon and meetings will be held virtually.

The team said it will continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around it.

According to the Chiefs, it will still prepare to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

