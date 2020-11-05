Advertisement

City of Wichita says it’s prepared for winter weather

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita said it’s prepared to help clear streets for the next round of winter weather.

The city has a new reserve salt storage facility near I-235 and Central that’s stocked with 10,000 tons of salt – on top of existing salt storage domes that hold 2,000 tons each.

The city’s public works department said it should help avoid issues if salt shortages occur.

“We have not been in a situation where we’ve completely run out, but we did have a few years ago some supply issues, it was a nationwide supply issue, so that in particular got us thinking about the need for additional capacity,” Aaron Henning, with the public works department, said.

The city said its primary salt supplies come from Hutchinson.

