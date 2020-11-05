Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at long-term care facility in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County has confirmed a COVID-19 cluster at a long-term care facility in Newton.

Asbury Park has 22 COVID-19 cases in community residents and eight staff members. The county said those individuals are in isolation.

“Most of the individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 are not showing any symptoms,” said Asbury Park Chief Executive Officer Don Voth in a news release.

The county said 60 residents and 180 staff members were tested.

No deaths have been reported.

Harvey County’s Health Department director said that the county has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.