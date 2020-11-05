Increasing wind into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that stronger winds into the weekend will be coming out of the south, keeping temperatures above normal through Sunday.

Friday morning will have temperatures in the 40s to start, but should warm back into the 70s with south winds increasing. Gusts of 30-35 mph are expected for western Kansas, but shouldn’t be quite as strong farther east. Look for plenty of sunshine.

More clouds will show up over the weekend, but conditions remain dry. Winds will stay strong out of the south through Sunday.

Next cold front arrives Monday evening, bringing chances for rain and some thunder to central and eastern Kansas. Farther west, a light rain-snow mix may move in Monday night, but any snow (or rain) amounts will be very light.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. SE/S 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; a bit breezy. S 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. S 10-20. Low: 50

Sat: High: 71 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 54 Partly cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 55 Mostly cloudy; windy. Chance of overnight rain.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 48 Showers early, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 49 Cloudy; chance for showers-storms.

