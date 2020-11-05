Local party, not voters may decide new Sedgwick County commissioner for District 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday night, election officials in Sedgwick County are still counting ballots in the race for the District 2 Sedgwick County Commission seat. Currently, the unofficial vote count projects incumbent Republican Micahel O’Donnell as the winner, but his opponent, Democrat Sarah Lopez, hasn’t conceded to O’Donnell, calling for a recount. An official result might not come for another two weeks as the Sedgwick County Election Office has 8,000 to 10,000 provisional ballots to count. It’s unclear how many of those ballots are from District 2. As of Thursday evening, O’Donnell’s lead was down to 32, 15,852 to 15,820 votes counted for Lopez.

For now, O’Donnell is projected to win the race for Sedgwick County District 2, but promised voters he wouldn’t accept the position after FactFinder 12 first obtained recordings that document his involvement in the alleged cover-up of a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. If O’Donnell does win, the Republican Committee for his district, not voters would select his replacement on the county commission. Some Republicans have already declared intentions to run for the projected open seat including two opponents from the primary, Cindy Miles and Kathleen Garrison.

Wichita City Council member Jeff Blubaugh and Jared Cerullo also have expressed intentions to run for the seat, but the decision is ultimately up to local Republican Party leaders.

“It will be determined by precinct captains. Voters had the opportunity in August to determine who these precinct captains were, so they actually do have a say in this process by electing these people to carry their vote forward,” Sedgwick County Republican Party Chair Dalton Glasscock explained.

Glasscock called these steps “a process to save taxpayer money.”

The local Republican Party is exploring executive actions that would force O’Donnell to step down if he’s reelected, but they don’t think any executive action will be necessary.

“I have no indication that Commissioner O’Donnell would not honor that promise to citizens,” Glasscock said. “Our community needs to move forward, it needs to heal. There’s been a lot of hurt in the last few months and in the past year.”

Eyewitness News has not heard from O’Donnell regarding his next steps and the likelihood that he’ll win a second term on the county commission.

