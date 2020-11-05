Advertisement

Phillps County deputy injured saving 2 children after fiery crash

A Phillips County deputy was out of his patrol car when a semi crashed into it Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Phillips County.
A Phillips County deputy was out of his patrol car when a semi crashed into it Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Phillips County.(Phillips County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - What started as a stop to assist a disabled vehicle on Highway 383 turned into a hectic scene from which a Phillips County deputy suffered an injury and saved two children from a burning vehicle.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020), Deputy John Miner stopped to assist with the disabled vehicle. While out of his patrol car, a semi-truck ran into the back of the deputy’s vehicle, sending it into the ditch. The semi then hit two other vehicles in front of the patrol car. The sheriff’s office said both vehicles in front of the patrol car then caught fire and the semi continued west, entered the ditch past the other vehicles and also caught fire.

“Deputy Miner suffered minor burns when he rescued two children from one of the burning vehicles," the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said. "

The department said Miner was transported to Phillips County Hospital before being referred to another facility for treatment of his injuries.

“Of the nine victims involved, Deputy Miner is the only one to suffer injuries,” the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Phillips County EMS, The Phillipsburg Rural Fire Department and the Long Island Fire Department (Phillips County Rural Fire Department 2) responded to the scene.

“We’re grateful for the quick response of EMS, Fire, KDOT and KHP, and that there was no loss of life,” the sheriff’s office said.

