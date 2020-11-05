Sedgwick County Commission to hold special meeting on COVID-19 spread

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission will hold a special meeting later Thursday to discuss the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The commission is also expected to discuss CARES Act money for area businesses.

The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, local hospitals said they were out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. Representatives from Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center are expected to be at the meeting.

