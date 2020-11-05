Advertisement

Sen. Jerry Moran discusses election results, what Kansans should expect

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On his way to northwest Kansas Wednesday (Nov. 4), U.S. Senator Jerry Moran stopped in Salina to congratulate Tracey Mann, Tuesday night’s winner in the race to represent the state first congressional district in Washington, D.C. Mann said he plans to work alongside Moran and other Kansas Republican leaders in the nation’s capital. Eyewitness News caught up with Moran and Mann in Salina Wednesday to discuss the election and what Kansans should expect moving forward.

“I plan to work extensively with Senator Moran, Senator (Roger) Marshall, the rest of the federal delegation to move the ball forward,” Mann said. “For Kansas, for the Big First and for agriculture.”

Reacting to the presidential election Wednesday afternoon, Moran said neither candidate can say they’ve won.

“We don’t know who won yet, and I’m sure the president would love to be able to say that the race is concluded. But neither candidate can say that at this point,” Moran said. “And it’s just a matter of waiting on the process to be completed.”

Even though the Senate majority wasn’t called as of Wednesday afternoon, Moran said keeping Republicans as a majority in the Senate would benefit everyone.

“It’s useful to have at least one of the houses, House of Representatives or the Senate be of an opposite party so that a party doesn’t have control of all levels of power in Washington, D.C.,” Moran said.

With work to be done in Washington, Moran said Americans can expect a second stimulus package to help in the economic recovery from COVID-19 and he hopes that happens before the end of 2020.

“My hope is, and what I would support, is something that is a lot less expensive,” Moran said.

He said his “best guess” is that another phase of assistance will happen sometime before the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gregg Marshall supporters buy ad in Wichita Eagle

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Gregg Marshall supporters buy ad in Wichita Eagle

News

Many school districts move to 'red zone' as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Many school districts move to 'red zone' as COVID-19 cases rise

News

O'Donnell wins county commission race, what's next

Updated: 30 minutes ago
O'Donnell wins county commission race, what's next

News

Kansans react to presidential election

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kansans react to presidential election

Latest News

News

Jerry Moran meets with new 'Big 1st' rep, Tracy Mann

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jerry Moran meets with new 'Big 1st' rep, Tracy Mann

News

4You: 11.4.20

Updated: 1 hour ago
4You: 11.4.20

Education

Local school districts adjust as rise in COVID-19 numbers continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
A positive percentage rate of about 18.8 percent for COVID-19 puts Sedgwick County at the highest percent-positive mark it’s reached since the start of the pandemic.

Building You

Building You: Electricians raise awareness of apprenticeships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
A local apprenticeship program is raising awareness of their career opportunities

News

Building You: National Registered Apprenticeship Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Building You: National Registered Apprenticeship Week

Safety

Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A veteran with the Army National Guard and a former officer for the Wichita Police Department died Tuesday afternoon when a gyrocopter crashed in Butler County.