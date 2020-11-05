Sen. Jerry Moran discusses election results, what Kansans should expect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On his way to northwest Kansas Wednesday (Nov. 4), U.S. Senator Jerry Moran stopped in Salina to congratulate Tracey Mann, Tuesday night’s winner in the race to represent the state first congressional district in Washington, D.C. Mann said he plans to work alongside Moran and other Kansas Republican leaders in the nation’s capital. Eyewitness News caught up with Moran and Mann in Salina Wednesday to discuss the election and what Kansans should expect moving forward.

“I plan to work extensively with Senator Moran, Senator (Roger) Marshall, the rest of the federal delegation to move the ball forward,” Mann said. “For Kansas, for the Big First and for agriculture.”

Reacting to the presidential election Wednesday afternoon, Moran said neither candidate can say they’ve won.

“We don’t know who won yet, and I’m sure the president would love to be able to say that the race is concluded. But neither candidate can say that at this point,” Moran said. “And it’s just a matter of waiting on the process to be completed.”

Even though the Senate majority wasn’t called as of Wednesday afternoon, Moran said keeping Republicans as a majority in the Senate would benefit everyone.

“It’s useful to have at least one of the houses, House of Representatives or the Senate be of an opposite party so that a party doesn’t have control of all levels of power in Washington, D.C.,” Moran said.

With work to be done in Washington, Moran said Americans can expect a second stimulus package to help in the economic recovery from COVID-19 and he hopes that happens before the end of 2020.

“My hope is, and what I would support, is something that is a lot less expensive,” Moran said.

He said his “best guess” is that another phase of assistance will happen sometime before the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.