SILVER ALERT: WPD seeks helps finding Wichita woman with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old Wichita woman with dementia.

Adele Drake was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 29th Street South on foot.

Drake is described as 5′01″, 145lbs, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing red pants and a zip-up jacket.

If you know of her whereabouts or see her call 911 immediately.

