Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: WPD seeks helps finding Wichita woman with dementia

Adele Drake was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 29th Street South on foot.
Adele Drake was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 29th Street South on foot.(Wichita Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old Wichita woman with dementia.

Adele Drake was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 29th Street South on foot.

Drake is described as 5′01″, 145lbs, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing red pants and a zip-up jacket.

If you know of her whereabouts or see her call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Kansas elects first transgender legislator
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
WPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly hit-and-run
Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

Latest News

City of Wichita says it’s prepared for winter weather
Sedgwick County Commission to hold special meeting on COVID-19 spread
Resources available to explain elections to kids
Kansas school districts further challenged as rise in COVID-19 numbers continues