Barton County reports 131 new COVID-19 cases in 6 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Health Department sent a news release Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) to address “a serious situation (that) has developed in (the county) concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.” That situation is a recorded 131 positive cases in the county over the last six days up to Thursday. The health department described the spike as “a dramatic increase,” and the one-week jump “an unprecedented number for Barton County.”

“Each case requires investigation and follow-up, further consuming county resources,” the Barton County Health Department said. “It is evident the virus has become community spread.”

The department said due to limited personnel and other services the department provides, “it has become evident we will need to streamline some services.”

This includes limiting outreach services and possibly restricting some services that include flu vaccination and other testing services to certain days and times. The department said WIC services will continue as normal.

The Barton County Health Department said it expects the upward trend with COVID-19 to continue.

“We are doing our utmost to make efficient use of the resources available,” the health department said.

The department reminded its residents that COVID-19 “is a very serious and sometimes deadly virus,” and encouraged Barton County residents to the pandemic seriously by practicing social distancing and staying home when possible.

