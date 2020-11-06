Different approach in COVID-19 response keeps Marion County students in school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit rural Kansas, Marion County is not excluded from that list. Marion County Health Director Diedre Srene said cases locally are on the rise because people aren’t carrying out their entire quarantines or isolations and many have also refused contact tracing.

“We can’t force people to give up their contacts,” Srene said.

Marion County’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reached a little more than 20 percent this week, and in many parts of the state, that would e enough for schools to switch to remote learning. But that’s not the case where five small school districts are spread throughout Marion County.

“We sat down in July with our group of superintendents and county health and we wanted to base it on our buildings. Our goal was to have our students safe and in school,” Hillsboro Superintendent Max Heinrich said. “Our goal was to have our students safe and in school.”

Each of those five rural districts: Marion, Hillsboro, Goessel, Peabody-Burns and Centre, base their gating criteria on each school building’s cases instead of Marion County’s total. The Hillsboro school district went nearly two months without a case.

“We had our first positive case this week,” Heinrich said.

While a handful of teachers and students in different districts across the county have had to quarantine, Heinrich said so far, this school year has gone about as smoothly as it can go.

“Now that we’re seeing a couple (cases), it’s going to make us bend in a different direction, but we’re going to accept that challenge and figure it out,” he said.

Srene said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is helping schools with contact tracing and hopes that more people will comply or notify contacts themselves.

