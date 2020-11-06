Factfinder 12 debunks rumors surrounding the 2020 election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we wait to learn who will be the next President of the United States, there are a lot of rumors that have been circulating on social media about what is going on behind the scenes. Factfinder 12 is committed to separating what’s fact from what’s fiction.

Claim: Joe Biden received more than 100,000 votes in Michigan at once and President Donald Trump received none.

This claim is false. It’s based on a map that came from Decision Desk HQ. The results reporting agency said the change was the result of an error in a file sent from the state. Once the state corrected the error, so did Decision Desk HQ.

Claim: Georgia rejected 40,000 mail-in ballots in Dekalb County.

Again, this is a false claim. Delkab County said on Nov. 4, there were only 200 ballots that had an issue, like a missing signature that needed to be “cured.” This is a process that allows a voter to fix issues with their ballot such as a signature-matching or a missing witness signature, in order to help avoid their ballot being discarded. Each voter being contacted by phone or overnight mail to fix the issue.

Claim: Wisconsin workers stopped counting but when they came back Biden was up by 100,000.

Another false claim. Election officials in Wisconsin continued to work all night to count the votes Any delayed results reported stemmed from an influx of mail-in ballots not because someone “took a break.”

Claim: Wisconsin had more votes than registered voters.

This claim uses voter registration numbers from 2018. More people have registered since then and the number of votes do not exceed registered voters.

Claim: Arizona poll workers gave sharpies to voters, which would invalidate ballots.

Maricopa County said it actually prefers sharpies because the ink dries faster so it won’t smudge on ballots. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is investigating after it got hundreds of complaints. They are asking election officials to provide information on whether any ballots were rejected because of sharpie ink bleeding through. Election officials in Maricopa County said as long as it was filled out correctly, the vote should be counted.

Did you know we use Sharpies in the Vote Centers so the ink doesn’t smudge as ballots are counted onsite? New offset columns on the ballots means bleed through won’t impact your vote! Find a location before the polls close at 7 p.m. today at https://t.co/8YEmXbWyRL. pic.twitter.com/KKG2O8rQhf — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 3, 2020

