FactFinder 12 explains process to finalize election results in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In Kansas, more than 85,000 people registered to vote between August’s primary and the Nov. 3 general election. That means more than 1.9 million Kansans were eligible to cast a ballot on Tuesday. Across Kansas, as well as the country, ballots are still being counted. How that is done differs from state to state. One thing is the same: one registered voter equals one vote.

So far, the Secretary of State’s Office is pleased with the vote-counting process in Kansas.

“Things are going well. There’s always close races and in the days following the election, the results do fluctuate. That’s why we’ve encouraged folks to be patient and to exercise caution before declaring victory because, with just the high number of advance by mail ballots that were sent out this year, those races might fluctuate more than normal," said Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (Communications and Policy) Katie Koupal.

Recap of key dates for Kansas in the 2020 election:

Oct. 13 -- Last Day to Register to Vote

October 14 – Advanced Ballots begin mailing

October 19 – Early Voting In-Person begins

October 25- Last Day to request Advanced Ballots

October 27 – Last day to mail Advance Ballots

November 2 – Early Voting In-Person ends

November 3 – General Election (6 am to 7 pm)

Tentative November 13 – Canvass of General Election

Tentative November 16 – 5 pm Deadline to request a recount

With Election Day and the canvass, if there were questions regarding your eligibility or to ensure you didn’t vote twice, you were issued a provisional ballot. Those are counted during canvassing.

“When a ballot comes in, either with no postmark at all or (is) postmarked on or before Election Day and comes on Saturday or after, those votes are made provisional and they will count,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (Director of Elections) Bryan Caskey said.

