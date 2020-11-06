Advertisement

Garden City police investigate shooting

(KCRG)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police are investigating a shooting that sent some schools into lockdown this afternoon.

Police were called to the 300 block of Davis Street around 1 p.m. after hearing multiple reports of gunshots. They arrived and found evidence at the scene but were unable to share more information.

Schools in the area went into lockdown as a precaution.

If you have information about the shooting, call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Kansas elects first transgender legislator
WPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly hit-and-run
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

Latest News

Joseph Randle sentenced for 2017 jail fight
Different approach in COVID-19 response keeps Marion County students in school
Haysville Public School adjusts start times to meet state requirments
Factfinder 12 debunks rumors surrounding the 2020 election