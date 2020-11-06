Garden City police investigate shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police are investigating a shooting that sent some schools into lockdown this afternoon.

Police were called to the 300 block of Davis Street around 1 p.m. after hearing multiple reports of gunshots. They arrived and found evidence at the scene but were unable to share more information.

Schools in the area went into lockdown as a precaution.

If you have information about the shooting, call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

