Group collects ‘chemo kits’ to encourage, support children fighting cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As part of a United Way of the Plains campaign, the Medical Society of Sedgwick County and its entities collected comfort items for children battling cancer. With the items, they created chemo kits for young patients going through chemotherapy at Wesley Children’s Hospital. These kits include soft blankets, activity books, comfortable pajamas, candy, and more.

On Friday (Nov. 6, 2020), the Medical Society of Sedgwick County delivered the kits to Wesley Medical Center Pediatric Services Director Angi Gragg.

“We can only imagine how loved kids will feel when they receive their kit,” a message from the United Way of the Plains said.

