Haysville Public School adjusts start times to meet state requirments

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Students in the Haysville School District will need to be in the classroom earlier starting next.

The district is moving the start times for all of its buildings up by 10 minutes to comply with state attendance requirements and ensure the district has enough time to take a spring break.

If your student rides the bus, this means their current pick-up time will be ten minutes earlier.

The new school hours can be found on each school’s website.

