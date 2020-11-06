Increasing COVID-19 cases straining mid-sized hospitals in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson and Reno County health officials are pleading with the community to bring down the spread of COVID-19. The COVID Cut-off Challenge started Wednesday as part of that effort to help. In Hutchinson, the elevated spread of the virus is a problem beginning to consume the hospital’s resources.

It’s become an issue of just trying to keep up.

“Patients are receiving the best medical care, but it’s becoming discouraging to see so many people infected and inevitably, some of those people aren’t going to do well,” Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Keck Hartman said.

Dr. Hartman is joining with others in the local medical community, pleading with people to wear masks, socially distance, and wash their hands.

“I see performing these things as an act of respect and concern for our neighbors and our friends and our loved ones.”

The situation during the last four weeks in Reno County has continued to worsen to the point where hospitals are at a critical capacity. This includes Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. During a town-hall Thursday night, the hospital reported having 24 COVID-19 patients, as of Thursday afternoon. Nine of those patients are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

“(It) sems to be affecting almost anyone at this point, young people, old people,” Dr. Hartman said.

Dr. Hartman said one thing that’s helping health professionals in Reno County is that they’re seeing a lower transmission of other viruses or illnesses throughout the community such as influenza, and if people take those mitigated steps, he said that could make for a mild flu season, but the rising COVID-19 patient numbers have a ripple effect on other people seeking care.

“(We’re) starting to have to go into diversion, meaning that hospitals from time to time the past week have been unable to accept anybody else,” Dr. Hartman said.

The Hutchinson doctor said Hutchinson Regional Medical Center is also seeing more people thinking they have a cold or the flu, but testing positive for COVID-19. He said making this makes it more important to stay home when your sick and to reach out to a healthcare provider.

“One case of COVID typically transmits to three or four other people,” Dr. Hartman said.

Turning the current trend around with COVID-19 needs a concentrated effort from the community, he said.

Newton Medical Center is also concerned about the increase in COVID-19 patients across Kansas. The Kansas Hospital Association reports Harvey County is now the seventh-highest county in Kansas in terms of new COVID-19 cases. Between Monday and Wednesday, Harvey County reported 88 new positive cases. That includes new clusters at Newton High School and the Asbery Park long-term care facility.

Newton Medical Center reports seeing more COVID-19 patients and expressed the concern shared by Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Wichita hospitals that this could lead to more patients who don’t have COVID-19 not being able to get the care they need. There is also a concern about staffing shortages.

