Advertisement

Joseph Randle sentenced for 2017 jail fight

Ex-Cowboys RB Joseph Randle | Image Source: Irving Police / MGN
Ex-Cowboys RB Joseph Randle | Image Source: Irving Police / MGN(KALB)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native and former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle will spend more than six years in prison.

A judge sentenced the 28-year-old to prison on Tuesday and ordered him to pay restitution for a February 2017 jail fight.

In a separate case, Randle is charged with 2 counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated battery.

A trial date has not been set for that case.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Kansas elects first transgender legislator
WPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly hit-and-run
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

Latest News

Different approach in COVID-19 response keeps Marion County students in school
Haysville Public School adjusts start times to meet state requirments
Garden City police investigate shooting
Factfinder 12 debunks rumors surrounding the 2020 election