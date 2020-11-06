Joseph Randle sentenced for 2017 jail fight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native and former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle will spend more than six years in prison.

A judge sentenced the 28-year-old to prison on Tuesday and ordered him to pay restitution for a February 2017 jail fight.

In a separate case, Randle is charged with 2 counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated battery.

A trial date has not been set for that case.

