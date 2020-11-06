Advertisement

Kansas adds over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, 79 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 5,418 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday – the largest increase since the pandemic began. The statewide total is now at 97,633 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state is also reporting 79 new deaths since Wednesday, making the total number of deaths 1,166.

83 hospitalizations since Wednesday were also reported. The total number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,067.

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman tweeted his concern for the rise in cases Friday.

“Today’s case numbers, combined with the staffing and capacity issues hospitals are currently facing, is terrifying to me and to those working in public health. If you are sick, please stay home and contact your healthcare provider.”

