Kansas residents concerned about status of vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

If you voted in person and you check the Secretary of State’s website, and your confirmation isn’t showing up, officials say there is a reason why.

As results continue to come in across the U.S, many people want to know if their vote was counted and counted correctly.

“We did have incredible voter turnout and we have ballots coming in, it’s almost 100 percent advance ballots coming in,” said Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

Like voter Megan Hamby, she checked the Secretary of State’s 'Voter View’ feature. After voting in person, it told her her advance ballot or provisional ballot could not be found.

Schwab says there’s a reason.

“That portion to check your vote is only for advance ballot.”

Not knowing if your vote was counted, is leaving some voters worried.

“Very frustrating," said Hamby.

The Secretary of State says they are looking into how they can make the website more clear to make sure people know you will only see a confirmation if you mailed in a ballot or dropped one off at a ballot box, to allow you to track it.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.