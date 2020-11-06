Patchy Friday morning fog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says beware the fog on this Friday morning. Overall, visibility is fine, but you may encounter a few slow spots during the morning commute. As the sun makes an appearance later today, afternoon highs will soar into the 70s which keeps us 10-15 degrees above normal.

The good news is our weekend will remain warmer than normal with highs generally in the 70s. The bad news is the wind will increase in strength. Gusts today between 20-30 mph will be replaced by wind gusts between 30-40 mph on Saturday and 40-50 mph on Sunday.

Our next major weather maker is scheduled to arrive early next week. A strong cold front will bring a good chance of rain and storms to south-central Kansas late Monday into Tuesday. However, western Kansas will start wet, then turn white as much colder weather oozes into that part of the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog, then mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Passing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 54.

Sun: High: 73. Low: 55. Partly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 72. Low: 48. Windy; late-day showers/storms.

Tue: High: 53. Low: 33. Showers early; clearing/cooler.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 49. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 64. Low: 38. Partly cloudy; afternoon shower/storm possible.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.