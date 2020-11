COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Thomas County Attorney’s Office on Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) posted an alert on Facebook, asking people to be on the lookout for Karyssa Applebury, a girl reported missing from Colby.

Anyone who may see the girl, or knows where she could be, should call the Colby Police Department at 785-460-4460 or 911.

