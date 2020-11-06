Sedgwick County establishes new phone number to schedule COVID-19 testing, questions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County residents should no longer call 211 United Way of the Plains for COVID-19 questions or to schedule testing appointments beginning Friday.

Residents can now call (316) 660-1022 for COVID-19 questions and appointments for no-cost COVID-19 tests through the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The health department’s call center will take calls from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends.

Residents can be tested for the virus regardless of symptoms.

The county’s drive through sampling site is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The site is also open 9 a.m. to noon and 2-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

