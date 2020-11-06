Sedgwick County identifies 4 COVID-19 clusters at adult care homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified four more COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes.

Catholic Care Center, LakePoint Wichita, Orchard Gardens, and Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation were all identified as clusters.

The Catholic Care Center has 66 cases, 26 in staff and 40 residents. All staff and residents have been tested.

“On October 22, as part of our CMS mandatory associate COVID-19 testing, three Catholic Care Center (CCC) associates and two contracted providers, and a family visitor tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of these positive tests all residents and associates of CCC were tested and additional residents and associates were found to be positive for the virus. As of 11/3/20, we have an 11% positive percent rate among residents, and an 8% positive percent rate among associates,” said Jennifer Sanders, director of marketing at CCC, in a news release.

Lake Point Wichita has 58 cases, with 13 staff members and 45 residents. The county said that all residents and staff have been tested and all have completed isolation.

“The residents and associates in question have completed their required isolation and have fully recovered,” said Alejando Nieto, administrator at Lake Point, in a news release.

Orchard Gardens has 19 cases with seven staff members and 12 residents.

Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation has 12 cases with six staff members and six residents.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.