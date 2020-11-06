Advertisement

Sedgwick County identifies 4 COVID-19 clusters at adult care homes

(kwch)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified four more COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes.

Catholic Care Center, LakePoint Wichita, Orchard Gardens, and Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation were all identified as clusters.

The Catholic Care Center has 66 cases, 26 in staff and 40 residents. All staff and residents have been tested.

“On October 22, as part of our CMS mandatory associate COVID-19 testing, three Catholic Care Center (CCC) associates and two contracted providers, and a family visitor tested positive for COVID-19.  As a result of these positive tests all residents and associates of CCC were tested and additional residents and associates were found to be positive for the virus.  As of 11/3/20, we have an 11% positive percent rate among residents, and an 8% positive percent rate among associates,” said Jennifer Sanders, director of marketing at CCC, in a news release.

Lake Point Wichita has 58 cases, with 13 staff members and 45 residents. The county said that all residents and staff have been tested and all have completed isolation.

“The residents and associates in question have completed their required isolation and have fully recovered,” said Alejando Nieto, administrator at Lake Point, in a news release.

Orchard Gardens has 19 cases with seven staff members and 12 residents.

Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation has 12 cases with six staff members and six residents.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Commission hears doctors' concerns as COVID-19 positive test rate approaches 20%
Wichita woman found safe
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Phillips County deputy injured saving 2 children after fiery crash
Kansas candidate behind revenge porn wins state House seat

Latest News

Kansas adds over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, 79 deaths
Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns
Sedgwick County establishes new phone number to schedule COVID-19 testing, questions
US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges