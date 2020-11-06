Senate-elect Roger Marshall donating $20K to RNC legal fund as presidential race undecided

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Current U.S. Representative and soon-to-be U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall on Friday announced a donation to the RNC legal fund as counts continue to come in from key battleground states that will decide the 2020 presidential race. With former Vice President Joe Biden gaining narrow leads in states including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, President Trump’s team is launching legal challenges.

Marshall said his team is donating $20,000 to the RNC legal fund, calling for transparency and counting every legal vote.

“Every LEGAL vote should be counted. And it should not be hard. Transparency should not be hard.," a statement from Marshall said. "Doing those two things at the same time should not be hard. And it’s necessary in earning the American people’s trust. It’s important that every claim of fraud is fully investigated. And I’m confident that the President’s team will take every action necessary to ensure our democracy is protected. That’s why our team will be donating $20,000 to the RNC legal fund.”

While they didn’t announce a donation to the party’s legal cause, Kansas GOP delegates U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes shared similar messages expressing the importance of making sure that every legal vote is counted and that any illegally-submitted ballots are not.

‘Americans deserve transparency in the process, and when necessary, our judicial system will step in to ensure a fair and accurate approach for all sides," Estes said Friday afternoon in a Twitter post. “It will take more time, but it’s the right thing to do to ensure that all legal votes are counted.”

While calling for a fair and accurate count of every legally-submitted vote, Sen. Moran expressed gratitude to all of the volunteers at polling places who “continue to count ballots in accordance with their state’s laws.” Moran weighed in earlier Friday on Twitter.

“Our democracy is based on the ability of the American people to elect our leaders in free and fair elections,” Sen. Moran said. “We must make certain every vote is counted correctly, and I’m confident the principles outlined in our Constitution will guide us through this moment.”

