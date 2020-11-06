Strong winds and warmth continue this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the south winds and warm temperatures will continue throughout the weekend for much of the state.

Saturday will start off with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s with some clouds moving through. As the wind gets stronger into the afternoon, highs will reach the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts could top 40 mph in western Kansas.

It will continue to be windy Saturday night and Sunday. Highs will still be in the 70s to finish off the weekend.

The next cold front moves into Kansas on Monday, with much of the state still seeing highs in the 60s and 70s. However, northwest Kansas will end up cooling back to the 40s with increasing clouds. Chances for rain increase Monday night as the front moves to the southeast. Heaviest rainfall will end up in central and south central Kansas. A few flakes of snow could fall in northwest Kansas early Tuesday, but accumulations are unlikely.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. S 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. S 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. S/SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 54.

Sun: High: 71 Partly cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 57 Turning mostly cloudy and windy. Chance for overnight rain.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 46 AM showers, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and milder.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 47 Increasing clouds. Chance for P.M. showers.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.