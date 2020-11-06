Wesley revises visitor policies amid rise in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare will only allow one visitor per day at their hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 infections across Kansas.

The change will take effect at 6 a.m. Monday.

Visitors must sign in and go through a screening station before entering.

Wesley will allow the following exceptions:

· Two parents/guardians for infants and pediatric patients

· One parent/guardian overnight for pediatric, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and neonatal special care unit (NSCU) patients

· Two support people for women in labor, both of whom can remain overnight

· Visitation for end-of-life situations, allowing two family members for two hours

No visitors will be allowed in high-risk areas and visitors under the age of 12 are also not allowed.

