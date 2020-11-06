Wesley revises visitor policies amid rise in COVID-19 cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare will only allow one visitor per day at their hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 infections across Kansas.
The change will take effect at 6 a.m. Monday.
Visitors must sign in and go through a screening station before entering.
Wesley will allow the following exceptions:
· Two parents/guardians for infants and pediatric patients
· One parent/guardian overnight for pediatric, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and neonatal special care unit (NSCU) patients
· Two support people for women in labor, both of whom can remain overnight
· Visitation for end-of-life situations, allowing two family members for two hours
No visitors will be allowed in high-risk areas and visitors under the age of 12 are also not allowed.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.