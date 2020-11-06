Advertisement

Wesley revises visitor policies amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Hospitals and COVID
Hospitals and COVID(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare will only allow one visitor per day at their hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 infections across Kansas.

The change will take effect at 6 a.m. Monday.

Visitors must sign in and go through a screening station before entering.

Wesley will allow the following exceptions:

· Two parents/guardians for infants and pediatric patients

· One parent/guardian overnight for pediatric, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and neonatal special care unit (NSCU) patients

· Two support people for women in labor, both of whom can remain overnight

· Visitation for end-of-life situations, allowing two family members for two hours

No visitors will be allowed in high-risk areas and visitors under the age of 12 are also not allowed.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Commission hears doctors' concerns as COVID-19 positive test rate approaches 20%
Wichita woman found safe
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Phillips County deputy injured saving 2 children after fiery crash
Kansas candidate behind revenge porn wins state House seat

Latest News

Kansas adds over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, 79 deaths
Sedgwick County identifies 4 COVID-19 clusters at adult care homes
Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns
Sedgwick County establishes new phone number to schedule COVID-19 testing, questions