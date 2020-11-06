Wichita State releases non-conference schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State has released its non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.

2020-21 Non-conference schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 – vs. Dayton

Thursday, Nov. 26 – vs. Creighton / South Dakota State

Friday, Nov. 27 – vs. TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Oral Roberts (Charles Koch Arena)

Sunday, Dec. 6 – Missouri (Charles Koch Arena)

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Oklahoma State (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Saturday, Jan. 2 – at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Start times and a conference schedule will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.