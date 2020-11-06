Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder, accused of running over, dragging man with car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than three months since a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being run over and dragged by a car, police arrest the woman accused in the crime.

Thursday, (Nov. 5, 2020), Sedgwick County Jail booking records show that Aubrianna Wilburn, 20, was arrested on charges that included aggravated battery and attempted first-degree murder.

Police said that Aubriana Wilburn was driving a red 2003 Ford Focus on June 22 in the 1600 block of South Glendale backing out of a parking stall. Wilburn then almost hit a 33-year-old male, causing a disturbance between the two and a passenger in the car. During the disturbance, according to police, Wilburn intentionally struck the man, Timothy Henderson, with the Focus and dragged him about one and a half blocks before fleeing.

Henderson’s mother, Yolanda Brooks, expressed relief that Wilburn is in custody.

“I’m relieved and thankful,” Brooks said. “I kept praying that in God’s due time and God’s due season, she would be caught.”

