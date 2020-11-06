Advertisement

Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder, accused of running over, dragging man with car

Sedgwick County Jail records show Aubrianna Wilburn booked for attempted murder in connection with man being ran over, dragged by car in June, 2020.
Sedgwick County Jail records show Aubrianna Wilburn booked for attempted murder in connection with man being ran over, dragged by car in June, 2020.(KWCH)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than three months since a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being run over and dragged by a car, police arrest the woman accused in the crime.

Thursday, (Nov. 5, 2020), Sedgwick County Jail booking records show that Aubrianna Wilburn, 20, was arrested on charges that included aggravated battery and attempted first-degree murder.

Police said that Aubriana Wilburn was driving a red 2003 Ford Focus on June 22 in the 1600 block of South Glendale backing out of a parking stall. Wilburn then almost hit a 33-year-old male, causing a disturbance between the two and a passenger in the car. During the disturbance, according to police, Wilburn intentionally struck the man, Timothy Henderson, with the Focus and dragged him about one and a half blocks before fleeing.

Henderson’s mother, Yolanda Brooks, expressed relief that Wilburn is in custody.

“I’m relieved and thankful,” Brooks said. “I kept praying that in God’s due time and God’s due season, she would be caught.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Kansas elects first transgender legislator
WPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly hit-and-run
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

Latest News

Factfinder 12 debunks rumors surrounding the 2020 election
FactFinder 12 explains process to finalize election results in Kansas
Gating criteria in Marion County helps keep kids in schools
O'Donnell's lead narrows in Sedgwick County commission race