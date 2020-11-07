As upward COVID-19 trend continues, flu season poses added challenge for W. Kansas hospitals, communities

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Special to KWCH from Corie Lynn with Tiger Media Network:

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many problems.

One of the first was the disappearance of cleaning supplies and toilet paper from store shelves, then it was community and state-wide lockdowns.

As the winter months draw near, health professionals see a new problem on the horizon: flu season.

Each year, hospitals like Citizens Medical Center in Colby and Hays Medical Center see an influx of patients as flu season begins in the fall. With the medical centers still treating coronavirus cases, they expect more in-patients than in previous years.

According to Chief Clinical Officer Jenny Niblock, Citizens Medical Center has a 25-patient capacity and is “running at near-capacity every day.”

Not only does the Colby hospital expect more patients through the combined effects of COVID-19 and the flu, but Niblock said that they expect more patients with multiple problems.

This type of influx, she said, “worsens in the rural area.”

Knowing this is the case, the medical center has prepared for additional patients with plans to open more rooms and to transfer patients to hospitals or meet them in an out-patient setting.

An increase in patients brings an increase in supply needs, even more so as the hospital staff prepares for the atypical flu season.

“We tend to get more [staffing, medications and supplies] during the season,” Niblock said.

This final point emphasizes a point that makes the combined flow of coronavirus and flu patients difficult for hospitals.

Whether visiting a medical center in Colby or Hays, patients rely on hospital staff for both in-patient and out-patient treatment. Fewer working staff decreases the capacities of hospitals, which Gayla Wichman, Hays Medical Center director of marketing, explains is the greatest problem.

“Hospitals across the state and the nation are worried about staffing,” she said. “At HaysMed, we are licensed for 207 beds and currently have staffing for 88 beds or 88 patients.”

Like Citizens Medical Center, HaysMed has seen an increase in patients due to COVID-19. According to Wichman, even without flu patients, the hospital has had to divert patients because they reached capacity.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.