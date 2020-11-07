Community members protest pay day loan agency in NE Wichita

Advertisement

Community members in northeast Wichita gathered Saturday to protest a new Title Max building near 13th and Oliver.(KWCH 12)
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members in northeast Wichita gathered Saturday to protest a new Title Max building near 13th and Oliver.

Leaders at the protest said the pay day loan agency puts many African Americans in the area, who are at a disadvantage, at a risk of being drowned in debt.

They said businesses like these usually take advantage of community members, setting extremely high interest rates, which are later hard to repay.

“When I need 200 bucks I have to give you 500 back and then take out another load just to pay you -- in that vicious cycle we will never prosper. We will be in the same situation that we were 10 years ago,” Kansas State Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau said.

People there also said they were never notified about the business coming to the area until it was already built.

“To see them go up on 13th and Oliver, which has such a rich history of businesses, they are not here in order to invest back into our neighborhood,” Tijuana Hardwell said. “They are not here in order to support our neighborhood. They are here to prey on our neighborhood and that’s the difference.”

