KBI investigating girl’s death after reported accident in Ashland

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020: The Ashland school district sent a tweet directed at Wichita media outlets Friday night, clarifying that a student’s death was from an accident that did not happen at school. The school district said there were four students at a house when the accident happened.

Ashland schools were not in session Friday.

In a statement shared Friday on its Facebook page the Ashland school district confirmed that a student died from injuries in what the district only described as “an incident involving several students.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating what happened but did not disclose how the girl died. Ashland did not have school on Friday.

“The KBI was requested shortly before 4 p.m. (Friday) to assist the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with the death investigation of a female subject in Ashland,” a statement from the agency said. “KBI agents and the crime scene response team responded.”

The district’s statement said the high school would be open Friday evening for students, staff and families to gather.

“We will have counseling support available for anyone who needs it during this difficult time,” the district said. “We send our prayers to the families and students involved.”

