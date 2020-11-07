Political science experts explain next steps after winner called in presidential election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the ballots are being counted, some states are seeing a close vote margin.

The Trump campaign has also been adding in a series of lawsuits from President Trump’s campaign.

Two Wichita political science professors said we are close to knowing who the next president will be, but there are many steps that could be taken to make it official.

“It in fact looks like its over,” said Chair of Political Science at Wichita State University, Dr. Neal Allen. “There isn’t any kind of irregularities that can swing the outcome that we’ve seen.”

Dr. Allen said even with the possible recounts, the end results will likely give former Vice President Joe Bide the victory.

“It looks like Biden isn’t going to need those electoral vote because he has fairly comfortable leads in Michigan and Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Allen. “He’ll probably with Arizona as well.”

With recounts likely on the way, Dr. Russel Arben Fox, Professor of Political Science at Friends University said that won’t happen immediately.

“There might be some legal challenge to some of those rules regarding observers,” said Dr. Fox. “So my guess is that they won’t be able to do the recount immediately. It will probably take a few days before the recount can start.”

Both professors expect the possibility of more lawsuits, but they don’t believe it’s likely the Supreme Court will take them.

“The Supreme Court would only act on a specific claim of either violation of the constitution or a federal law,” said Dr. Allen. “So the supreme court wouldn’t just act based upon President Trump thinking the election was fraudulent. There had to be a specific claim, and so far it doesn’t seem to be anything that would necessarily get there.”

Canvassing in some counties around the country is also set to began next week. This is to make sure all procedures were followed correctly.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.