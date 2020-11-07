Sarah Lopez gains lead over Michael O’Donnell in county commission race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following further counting of votes cast in Sedgwick County, unofficial results from Friday (Nov. 6) show Democratic challenger Sarah Lopez ahead of incumbent Republican Michael O’Donnell by 125 votes, 16,237 to 16,112 in the race for District 2 of the Sedgwick County Commission.

This comes as the Sedgwick County Election Office continues its count of advance and provisional ballots. Lopez was behind in the race on election night, but did not concede. Once final votes are in, Lopez has said she’ll ask for a recount.

O’Donnell, currently holding the office representing Sedgwick County Commission District 2 said he will resign if elected to another term. Several leaders in Sedgwick County called for O’Donnell’s resignation for his involvement in a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and his efforts to frame others for being behind the ad.

