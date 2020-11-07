Advertisement

Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days after the election, the U.S. presidential race hovered in suspended animation Saturday as the long, exacting work of counting votes brought Democrat Joe Biden ever closer to a victory over President Donald Trump.

The verdict delay can be attributed to high turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates. But Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

There was intense focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by more than 27,000 votes, and Nevada, where the Democrat led by about 22,000. The prolonged wait added to the anxiety of a nation facing historic challenges, including the surging pandemic and deep political polarization.

Most Read

Ashland teen dies after reported accidental shooting, KBI investigating
Sedgwick County Commission hears doctors' concerns as COVID-19 positive test rate approaches 20%
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Phillips County deputy injured saving 2 children after fiery crash
Wichita woman found safe

Latest News

Political science experts explain what happens after a winner is called in the presidential election
Local healthcare workers plead for mask-wearing, social distancing
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, grocery stores take preventative steps to keep people from stocking up
Kansas residents concerned about status of vote