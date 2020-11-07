Warm and windy through the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The warm and windy weather will continue through the weekend, but rain chances arrive for some on Monday.

Tonight, we’ll have lows in the 50s with a mostly clear sky. The wind will be in from the south, around 20-30 mph for most of the state, with gusts around 40-50.

Tomorrow, highs will reach the 70s. It will be sunny to mostly sunny with the wind around 20-30, gusting around 40-50 mph.

A cold front will move into western Kansas Sunday evening, moving to the east, into central Kansas on Monday. Along this front, showers and storms will be possible for central and eastern Kansas Monday into Tuesday morning. With colder air building in behind this front, a rain-snow mix will be possible in northwestern Kansas Monday evening, turning to snow overnight into Tuesday morning. Any chance for rain or snow will end by noon on Tuesday.

Behind the front, highs will drop back into the 50s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 60.

Monday: Partly cloudy with evening/overnight storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 41 AM showers, then mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, chance of showers.

