Windy weekend, warm too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South winds and warm temperatures continue this weekend.

Today will start off with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s with some clouds moving through. As the wind gets stronger into the afternoon, highs will reach the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph in western Kansas. I high wind warning is in effect until Noon CST Sunday, for parts of NW-Kansas.

It will continue to be windy tonight and Sunday across all of Kansas. Highs will still be in the 70s to finish off the weekend.

The next cold front moves into Kansas on Monday, with much of the state still seeing highs in the 60s and 70s. However, northwest Kansas will end up cooling back to the 40s with increasing clouds. Chances for rain increase Monday night as the front moves to the southeast. Heaviest rainfall will end up in central and south central Kansas. A few flakes of snow could fall in northwest Kansas early Tuesday, but accumulations are unlikely. Cooler temperatures Tuesday through the end of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; windy. S 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. S 15-20; gusty. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds, very windy. S 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. S 15-25; gusty. Low: 60.

Mon: High: 72 Turning mostly cloudy and windy. Chance for showers/storms overnight.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 43 AM showers, then Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 31 Mostly sunny and milder.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 37 Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, chance of showers.

