Cold front brings rain on Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is coming that will bring rain to Kansas on Monday and cooler temps through the rest of the week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 40s in northwestern Kansas and the upper 50s to lower 60s for the rest of the state. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy, with gusts around 40-45 mph. We’ll have a few showers possible overnight in the west as a cold front moves in.

Tomorrow, the cold front will move into central Kansas, from the west. Showers and storms will be possible along the front, especially in the evening and overnight. Highs will reach the 50s for the northwest, but the upper 60s to lower 70s for the rest of the state. It will stay windy through the day, with gusts around 40 mph possible.

Behind the front, colder air will take over. This will bring a chance for light snow late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the northwestern part of the state. Not much accumulation is possible, with most areas staying under an inch. Rain chances will end for central and eastern Kansas around midday Tuesday. Highs will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s behind the front.

Highs will stay in the 50s through the rest of the workweek. We’ll get another shot at rain Friday night into next Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 20-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Morning showers then mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 52.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 32 Sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 33 Partly cloudy, chance of showers overnight.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 43 Partly cloudy, chance of showers.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

