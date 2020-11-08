Advertisement

Demonstrators gather in downtown Wichita to support President Trump

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of President Trump supporters gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the Sedgwick County Courthouse in solidarity with the president.

People there carried flags and cars drove by honking and cheering.

Protesters there say they don’t agree with Saturday’s outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m here to support our president and our economy and I don’t think that Biden should be president,” Chelsea Drake said.

Supporters said they were happy to see many people there with the same view points as them.

