Kamala Harris’ selection as vice president proves as inspiration to some women

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and person of color to win the vice presidency.

Harris spoke to the country Saturday evening, being an inspiration to some women in Wichita.

“You can’t be what you can’t see and I think it is so important we are able to see people who look like us not only being a black woman but being an immigrant, being married, she’s a step mom, seeing all these roles you can relate to as a human,” Kiana Knolland said.

Knolland is in law school at Howard University – where Sen. Harris graduated from in 1986.

“My mom raised me to believe I could do anything I put my mind to,” Knolland said. “I can be strong and resilient. So seeing Kamala as our vice president resonates with me, those strong values you don’t have to give up when your back is against the wall.”

It was also a historic election for Republicans -- with the House adding at least 13 new women to their ranks.

“This is what we can teach our daughters, they too can change the world no matter what side of the political spectrum you are on. It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat or Republican, it is nice to see women in leadership positions.”

Senator Harris' serves not only as an inspiration to younger generations -- but to older generations too.

“She is a female of color that gives me great pleasure to see during my lifetime that a Black female is going to be the vice president of the United States,” Lavonta Williams said.

Williams is the vice president of the Wichita NAACP and was the first Black woman to sit as the vice mayor of Wichita. She said Sen. Harris will serve as an inspiration for years to come.

“Just think of all the little girls who will look at that position and look at her being sworn in and know ‘I can do that,’ and that’s because she is showing them who they can be,” Williams said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.