New grave marker honors military service of Edward T. ‘Red’ Beard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas Civil War veteran and Wichita pioneer is finally getting a gravestone.

Edwards Red Beard was a popular character in the Wichita area – Beard was a saloon owner in the Delano District and was killed in a gun fight.

He was buried at Highland Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in Wichita, but had an unmarked grave.

Saturday his stone was formally unveiled.

“Because he is military, he was on the Union side, so they of course knew they were going to win. Ultimately it did last more than three months, but he was in the original army,” Barb Myeres said.

Relatives of Beard also said they are glad he finally received a formal stone.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.