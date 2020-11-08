Sedgwick County political parties react to Joe Biden victory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In Sedgwick County, some party leaders are looking forward to Joe Biden’s four years in office -- while others said this race isn’t over quite yet.

Chairman of the Sedgwick County Democratic Party Joseph Shepard said while the win is exciting, the pair have work to do.

“I think that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have their work cut out for them,” Shepard said. “But I want to be transparent that Democrats, at the federal, state and local level, we have our work cut out for us.”

Shepard said even though Republicans won many Kansas races this year, his party was still successful in mobilizing more people to vote.

Eyewitness News reached out to Republican lawmakers like Congressman Roger Marshall and Senator Jerry Moran to get their reaction to Biden’s victory. The Kansas and Sedgwick County Republican Party said that nobody was available for an interview -- but the Sedgwick County GOP did provide a statement:

“Trump is the head of our party... We will continue to support his candidacy until the electors from each state cast their votes.”

Those electors won’t vote for another month, that’ll happen in mid-December.

