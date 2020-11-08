Very wind and warm, storms possible Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The warm and windy weather continues through Monday, but rain chances return by Monday evening as a cold front pushes through Kansas.

Today, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 pm for central Kansas (gusts to 45), and a High Wind Warning (gusts to 60) covers northwest Kansas until Noon. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s. It will be sunny to mostly sunny with the wind around 20-30, gusting around 40-50 mph in Wichita.

A cold front will slowly creep into far western Kansas Sunday evening, moving to the east, into central Kansas by Monday evening. Along this front, showers and storms will be possible for central and eastern Kansas mainly Monday night into Tuesday morning. Colder air moves in behind this front, with a rain-snow mix possible in northwestern Kansas Monday evening, turning to snow overnight through Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations are expected to be 1″ or less. Any chance for rain or snow will end by noon on Tuesday.

Behind the front, highs will drop back into the 50s through the rest of the week, with another slight chance of showers expected Friday night into Saturday morning for mainly south-central Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

** Wind Advisory until 6 PM **

Today: Mostly sunny, very windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 61.

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with evening showers possible. Wind: S 20-25; gusty. High: 74.

Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in. Wind: S/N 15-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Tue: High: 51 AM showers, then mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy, chance of showers overnight.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy, chance of showers.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

