WPD seeks help in finding runaway child

Missing child in Wichita.
Missing child in Wichita.(KWCH)
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help in finding 12-year-old Dewey R. Olvera-Greer. Police say he ran away from home.

Dewey is a Hispanic male, 4′8, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around the 2000 block of South St Clair Saturday morning.  

He was wearing a wearing a grey zip up sweater, blue jeans and grey, black and white Nike shoes.

If you’ve seen him, or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911.

