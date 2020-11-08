WPD seeks help in finding runaway child

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help in finding 12-year-old Dewey R. Olvera-Greer. Police say he ran away from home.

Dewey is a Hispanic male, 4′8, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around the 2000 block of South St Clair Saturday morning.

He was wearing a wearing a grey zip up sweater, blue jeans and grey, black and white Nike shoes.

If you’ve seen him, or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911.

