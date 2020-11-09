Cold front to bring cooler weather to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm and windy start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect a gusty south breeze to blow all day, though it won’t be as strong as it was on Sunday. Get ready for one more unseasonably warm afternoon in the 70s before a cold front gives Kansas a reality check tonight and Tuesday.

A few late afternoon and evening showers are possible today, but the best opportunity for rain and thunder will take place tonight. While some strong storms with gusty wind/small hail are possible over south-central and southeast Kansas, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Northwest Kansas will most likely see a changeover to snow this evening as much colder weather oozes into the state. However, accumulation will be light, if any at all, and road problems are not anticipated.

Cooler, but quiet weather will be with us the remainder of the work week. However, another weather maker this weekend may impact some outdoor plans.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy with a sun/cloud mix. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; MUCH cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 38. Sunny, seasonal.

Thu: High: 61. Low: 37. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 48. Increasing clouds; afternoon showers.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 39. Rain possible, mainly in the morning.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 35. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.