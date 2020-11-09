COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in Kansas, 10 million nationwide

(KWCH/AP) - Kansas reported 5,920 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 103,553. The state also reported 15 new deaths and 71 new hospitalizations, bring those totals to 1,181 and 4,138 respectively.

Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states including Kansas. The U.S. hit a new milestone on Monday confirming more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day.

The U.S. accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases. U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18% over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans. The hospital numbers are doubling each week.

The monthly average for COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Kansas sits at 20.2%. On Saturday (Nov. 7), the daily percentage jumped to 25.4% out of 5,361 tests.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.