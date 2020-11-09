Advertisement

COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in Kansas, 10 million nationwide

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH/AP) - Kansas reported 5,920 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 103,553. The state also reported 15 new deaths and 71 new hospitalizations, bring those totals to 1,181 and 4,138 respectively.

Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states including Kansas. The U.S. hit a new milestone on Monday confirming more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day.

The U.S. accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases. U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18% over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans. The hospital numbers are doubling each week.

The monthly average for COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Kansas sits at 20.2%. On Saturday (Nov. 7), the daily percentage jumped to 25.4% out of 5,361 tests.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are working to put out a grass fire near East 68th Street South and South Hydraulic...
Crews working overnight to find hotspots in salvage yard fire
Community members in northeast Wichita gathered Saturday to protest a new Title Max building...
Community members protest pay day loan agency in NE Wichita
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Ashland teen dies after reported accidental shooting, KBI investigating
Wichita School Board to revisit decision to move to blended learning at Monday meeting

Latest News

The Medical Society of Sedgwick County delivers chemo kits for children battling chemotherapy...
4You: Group collects ‘chemo kits’ to encourage, support children fighting cancer
Voters in downtown Wichita wait in line on Monday (Nov. 2) on the eve of the 2020 general...
Mental health professional, local voters discuss election fatigue, how to cope
Andbe Homes in Norton County is a COVID-19 outbreak site. All 62 residents tested positive for...
Norton nursing home to lose federal funding over handling of COVID-19 pandemic
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015...
Former Blue Bell president charged in connection with 2015 listeria outbreak