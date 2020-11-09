COVID-19 continues consuming hospital resources

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s no getting around it, COVID-19 isn’t slowing down across the country -- or in Kansas.

If trends hold, the state will top 100,000 cases since the start of the pandemic in the upcoming week.

“The disease is taking off everywhere. More so in the metro areas but it’s still taking off. The disease is only transmitted person to person so that means there’s more person-to-person contact transmission occurring. One can only speculate what’s led to the increase in the last five-six weeks,” said Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

The latest Sedgwick County 14-day rolling average of percent positive tests surpassed 20% last week and as of Sunday, sits at 21%. That’s an all-time high.

“Hospitals have said it, I don’t think there’s any denying, the hospitals are seeing numbers increase tremendously. It’s consuming their resources." Dr. Minns said, "It’s consuming their bed space. They’re very concerned about having enough beds, facilities and staff to take care of COVID patients, let alone patients that need other care.”

Wesley announced that starting Monday, Nov. 9, each patient will be limited to one visitor and they can have no other visitors for 24 hours.

The Hutchinson Regional Medical Center added a tent outside their emergency department during the weekend.

The hospital said it’s an experiment to help separate patients feeling ill and waiting on COVID-19 test results from other patients in the waiting room needing care.

One thing providers in Reno County are seeing is about 30% of people who think they have a cold or flu, actually, turn out to have COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, that was a much lower percent.

In Scott County last week, a COVID-19 patient had to be sent out of state for care because an ICU bed for that patient wasn’t available in Kansas.

The Kansas Hospital Association also reported Friday that 45 Kansas hospitals, about a third of those in the state, anticipate a staffing shortage.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said there’s no one reason to point to for the rise in cases.

Dr. Minns said, “I have no hard data on what it is. It could be a component of many things. Probably it’s not one thing. Probably a combination of schools coming back into session. More people interacting in schools. Sports occurring, sporting events occurring, spectators at the sporting events. It could be that people are in their houses more because we’re having intermittent colder weather.”

Dr. Minns said what is really needed to help hospitals is for people to comply with the health order to socially distance and wear a face mask.

“This is a real disease, it is consuming a lot of resources. It’s bringing our hospitals into a severe situation," he said. "People just need to take it seriously even though they don’t know anybody who’s had it.”

